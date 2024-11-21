Valencia’s Brady Bretthauer named Foothill League Player of the Year 

Valencia junior quarterback Brady Bretthauer was named the Foothill League Player of the Year following the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley high school football season.

It’s the second straight year that Valencia has had a player lead the all-league honors after Luke Cruz earned that spot in 2023.

Valencia running back Brian Bonner (34) runs the ball during the first quarter of Friday’s game against West Ranch at Valencia High School on Nov. 1. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bretthauer led the league with 2,566 passing yards and was tied for the lead with 22 passing touchdowns. He completed 68% of his passes and added 307 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

A total of 15 Vikings were honored following a second consecutive 7-0 season in league play.

Castaic Coyote Monty Coleman (2) tries to dodge Canyon Cowboys Sebastian Cherre (11) and Evan Watts (5) during Friday night’s game. 092024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Joining Bretthauer atop the list is his backfield companion, junior Brian Bonner, who was named Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 1,493 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. Not just someone to hand the ball off to, Bonner recorded 40 catches for 498 yards.

Named the Defensive Player of the Year is Canyon senior Evan Watts. Playing off the end of the defensive line, Watts was second in the league with 11.5 sacks and eighth with 73 total tackles, 22.5 for a loss.

West Ranch junior Max Piccolino earned himself Lineman of the Year honors. Also a defensive end, he led the league with 15.5 sacks and was a constant presence in opposing backfields.

West Ranch defensive end Max Piccolino (55) recovers a blocked punt, scoring the first touchdown against Antelope Valley during the first quarter of Thursday’s game at Valencia High School on Sept. 5. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s how the full all-Foothill League teams ended up shaking out:

First Team Offense

Monty Coleman, running back, senior, Castaic.

Nate Ramirez, offensive lineman, senior, Castaic.

Jamison Torres, running back, senior, Golden Valley.

Anthony Seragusa, wide receiver, senior, Golden Valley.

Parker Maxwell, wide receiver, senior, Hart.

Zach Rogozik, running back, senior, Hart.

Nathan Bellith, offensive lineman, senior, Hart.

Nick Seymour, wide receiver, senior, Valencia.

Konner Quitevis , offensive lineman, senior, Valencia.

Nico Funez, wide receiver, sophomore, Valencia.

Ben Jeong, offensive lineman, junior, Valencia.

Luke DePerno, running back, senior, West Ranch.

Justin Assadi, kicker, senior, Hart.

First Team Defense

Rossie Cherrie, defensive back, junior, Castaic.

Dominic Espinoza, linebacker, senior, Castaic.

Jason Acevedo, linebacker, senior, Golden Valley.

Donnavan Anson, linebacker, senior, Golden Valley.

Timmy Tadler, linebacker, senior, Hart.

Ryder Frithsmith, defensive back, senior, Hart.

Zach Saldivar, linebacker, senior, Hart.

Xander Hohler, linebacker, senior, Valencia.

Symeon Wilkens, linebacker, junior, Valencia.

Ronald Bruner, cornerback, senior, Valencia.

Rocco Testa, linebacker, sophomore, Valencia.

Ethan Quesada, wide receiver, senior, West Ranch.

Dylan Gomez, punter, senior, West Ranch.

Second Team Offense

Zach Demrest, offensive lineman, senior, Canyon.

Logan Mietzner, wide receiever, senior, Castaic.

Jesse Canaday, tight end, sophomore, Castaic.

Brandon Contreras, quarterback, senior, Golden Valley.

Evan Nye, offensive lineman, junior, Golden Valley.

Jacob Paisano, quarterback, junior, Hart.

Matix Frithsmith, wide receiver, sophomore, Hart.

Landon Lattimore, wide receiver, sophomore, Saugus.

Aiden Ends, offensive lineman, junior, Valencia.

Matt Steen, wide receiver, freshman, Valencia.

Yusuf Dajani, offensive lineman, senior, West Ranch.

Andrew Hamilton, wide receiver, senior, West Ranch.

Joey Grey, kicker, senior, Valencia.

Second Team Defense

Andrew Ruiz, defensive lineman, senior, Canyon.

Marcus Rubio, defensive lineman, sophomore, Castaic.

Maddux Anderson, defensive back, senior, Castaic.

Jordan Flores, defensive back, senior, Golden Valley.

Amadeus Mariscal, defensive lineman, senior, Golden Valley.

Waymon Moore junior, defensive lineman, junior, Hart.

Tristen Perez, defensive back, senior, Hart.

Matt Long, defensive back, junior, Saugus.

Matt Holguin, safety, junior, Valencia.

Jack Younkin, cornerback, senior, Valencia.

Kyler Garrity, safety, senior, West Ranch.

Rocco DeMarco, center, senior, West Ranch.

Oliver Welch, punter, senior, Hart.

Honorable Mention

Josh Cambaliza, senior, Canyon.

Isaiah Reid, sophomore, Castaic.

Dhruvil Prajapati, senior, Golden Valley.

Kameron Werner, senior, Hart.

Jake Nuttall, junior, Saugus.

Isaac Shin, senior, Valencia.