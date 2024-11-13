ZOE International to host open house  

News release

ZOE International is inviting the community to a holiday open house event on Nov. 21 to celebrate and share updates on ZOE’s mission to combat human trafficking.

Supporters are invited to connect over desserts and coffee while learning about recent milestones in ZOE’s programs that support child trafficking survivors and their families, including updates on the ZOE Home for Youth, advocacy, law enforcement partnerships and rescues, and global initiatives.

Attendees can tour the office, explore the newly upgraded ZOE Studio, shop ZOE merchandise, and discover ways to get involved to bring awareness to and end child trafficking in 2025.

The open house is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the ZOE International Office, 24270 Walnut St., Newhall.