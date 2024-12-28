Alan Ferdman | CQ, Gary Horton

Blog

CQ CQ CQ AK6HU From K6TSS standing by.  

Your story is very familiar, as this is also my second time through the ham radio licensing process. Still have my original communications receiver, a Hammarlund HQ120 purchased from Valley Communications in 1955, sitting in my shack as a reminder of days gone by. The world and amateur radio have changed a lot, but it is still amazing how anyone can make contact all around the world if they wish. Your article has given me a kick in the pants, to get busy and put up my HF antennas. Seventy-threes to you, hope to reach you on the air very soon.

 Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country

