Archivist to speak on early Hollywood, Ranch Camulos 

News release

Marc Wanamaker, a film historian, researcher, consultant, author, podcaster, and owner of the Bison Archives, is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday to speak at Rancho Camulos about how the early film industry had an impact on Los Angeles’ economy and how it intertwined with the early transportation system and culture of Southern California, publicizing California as a “go-to” destination for the tourist trade. The suggested donation is $10 (cash/check). Reservations are recommended. To make reservations call 805-521-1501 or send an email to [email protected].

For Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum information, visit ranchocamulos.org.

The museum is located on Highway 126, 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, about 15 minutes west of Interstate 5.