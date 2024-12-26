Arthur Saginian | A Brave New America

It’s a brave new world, the sky is blue and the sun is shining, and although I am mentally and emotionally exhausted from what it took to correct the course of our misguided country, I am also much relieved and pleased that it finally seems to be happening.

Larry Moore’s letter (Nov. 17) to Lois Eisenberg and Gary Horton was a masterpiece. Sadly, though, I feel that people like them are incapable of understanding and appreciating the full meaning of any of it — so lost are they in their bizarre little leftist world. Talk about not being able to see the forest for the trees.

Well, good for the rest of us average folks (the majority), because we understand, and can hopefully now enjoy living life in the United States of America once again, free of fear of honestly and openly expressing ourselves.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita