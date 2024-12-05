City announces Holiday Light Tour 

News release

Santa Clarita Transit is scheduled to host its annual Holiday Light Tour on the weekend of Dec. 13-15.

“This festive and family-friendly journey showcases some of the most magical and spectacular holiday light displays, which you can view comfortably on board the Santa Clarita Transit Trolley and other transit vehicles,” said a news release from the city.

The tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and allows passengers to view local displays of holiday cheer, while leaving the driving to Santa Clarita Transit.

Tours will depart from the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6 p.m., with the last trip departing at 9 p.m.

Food trucks will be on hand. Additionally, there will be multiple photo opportunities, including selfie-stations, all lit up and ready for your socials.

Tickets can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person, or free with the donation of toiletries, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, men’s deodorant, baby wipes, bar soap and disposable razors. All ticket sales and toiletry items are donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For safety purposes, the Holiday Light Tour does not visit Wakefield Court.

This year, the city of Santa Clarita is holding a Golden Ticket Giveaway for up to a year of free transit rides. The randomly selected winner will receive a $365 TAP Card, which will allow for 365 free, local trips on the Santa Clarita Transit system. To enter the raffle, visit the Santa Clarita Information Booth at the Holiday Light Tour at the McBean Regional Transit Center. Up to 500 raffle tickets will be available each of the three nights of the Holiday Light Tour. Once all of the raffle tickets have been claimed, no further entries will be accepted.

The winner will be drawn at random at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, and will be notified via the contact information they wrote on the winning raffle ticket.

For more information about the Holiday Light Tour and the Golden Ticket Giveaway, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.