David Hegg | Here We Go a-Christmasing!

By David Hegg

So … here we go again! With Thanksgiving and Black Friday behind us, there are no more excuses. The Christmas season is upon us, and we’re already tired! Worse, memories of past seasons have us secretly wishing we’d planned that December trip to Hawaii. But this year can be different if we take the reins and use Christmas rather than, once again, allowing the season to use and abuse us. Here are a few thoughts on making the season work for us.

1) Prize people over presents. One of the season’s biggest challenges is gift giving, especially if you have many to shop for and do most of the family buying yourself. I can see you already. You’ve made lists for everyone, and lists of lists including stores and sizes. Or maybe you’re way behind in your list-making, and that is just adding more stress.

Here’s the deal: Make this Christmas about the people more than the presents. Reach out and reconnect with some distant friends. A phone conversation may be the best gift they get. Plan family time without media distractions to recover the meaning of conversation, laughter and love.

Most of all, when shopping, think “thoughtful” rather than “expensive.” After all, we already have what we need. We would genuinely enjoy a thoughtful, care-filled gift showing you knew what would speak love to us.

2) Take time to drink. OK, so wow, I have your attention now! Most of you don’t need any more encouragement in that arena. I’m talking about taking time to “drink” in the season’s sights, sounds, and rejuvenating energy. The truth is, we’ve trudged through so many Decembers that familiarity has bred contempt. Fight it off, and you’ll rediscover some genuine joy.

Take the family out for a drive and enjoy some of the brilliantly lit homes in our valley. And if you want the best time, include some young children. Find time to attend a holiday concert at your local church (I know a good one!) or school. I suspect hearing some old carols and new holiday tunes will help refocus your heart and mind on the right things for the right reasons. Watch a sappy Christmas movie, or host a carol sing in your home. Come on, Scrooge … give up the long face and make Christmas work for you.

3) Give some time and money to those in need: Look around, and you’ll see plenty of opportunities to live beyond yourself and help others find joy. Statistically, Los Angeles County leads the nation in people without shelter. Our local shelters – Bridge to Home and Family Promise – can always use extra provisions, money and helpers. Take your kids and serve a meal. You’ll bring smiles to many and a dose of reality to your children.

But it isn’t just the homeless who are hurting. Chances are someone in your world has recently lost their job or been overcome by relational, financial, or medical challenges. Reach out and lend a helping hand, but first, give them some cash to make their life just a bit better.

The bottom line is we’re in this together. What ought to separate us from other societies is our love and care for one another. If the freedom we enjoy is to resonate outside our borders, it simply must produce better people inside them. And we’re the people who make the Santa Clarita Valley a great place to live. Let’s do our part to keep it that way.

So, fast forward to Dec. 30. How do you want to feel? Tired? Regretful over your Visa bill? Sad because you allowed the season’s hustle to steal away the hoped-for enjoyment? None of us want that.

The problem isn’t that we lack the resources or ability to make Christmas work. The question is whether we have the will to do the right things, in the right way, to achieve the results we’ll smile about when it’s all over. So, let’s start now to make the weeks live up to our cheery greetings. May it be a Merry Christmas and the happiest of holiday seasons!

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.