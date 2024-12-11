Dylan Fender | Freedom of Speech

As we try to bring light to issues in our communities, schools, businesses, or even the world, it’s almost always silenced by a higher power — particularly the people that cause the issues. This feels to me that the First Amendment right of freedom of speech is being violated time and time again. It starts to look like one of the Constitution’s most important parts is either overlooked, used incorrectly, or just seen as a guideline rather than an actual rule. With protests everywhere across the U.S., it’s high time for people to use and abide by this rule effectively and even learn how vandalism isn’t peaceful protest.

Dylan Fender

Castaic