Larry Moore | Carpetbagger Go Home

Every time I read a letter to the editor by a left-wing diehard, I ask myself, “Do all of these liberals take the same kind of drug that destroys their common sense?”

Lynn Wright says in his Nov. 26 letter, “A Noteworthy Election Defeat,” that George Whitesides’ victory over Mike Garcia was “gratifying” and “especially noteworthy.”

Let me change your adjectives, Mr. Wright, to disgusting and pathetic. Whoever gerrymandered the 27th Congressional District to include the Antelope Valley was out of their ever-loving mind. We have nothing in common with the AV. They have a completely different demographic than the Santa Clarita Valley and it is this demographic that elected George Whitesides, not the voters of the SCV.

You have the nerve to question Mike Garcia’s character. Have you ever met him? He was my student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School. He is the true American success story. He is the best thing to ever happen to the SCV. If you read The Signal at all, you know that he is literally at every noteworthy function in the SCV, in person. He has led the fight to close the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. He is our No. 1 advocate for veterans, being one himself. He has worked diligently across the aisle in Washington to bring millions of dollars into the SCV. He is No. 1 in this year’s Signal Top 51 most influential people in the SCV. George Whitesides was nowhere to be seen. You say, “Every time Garcia ran up against MAGA priorities, he would cave to them.” Do you mean the same priorities that 78 million Americans and 312 electoral votes supported? Mike Garcia is a man of principle, not a self-aggrandizing virtue signaler.

I can’t believe you are still beating the dead-horse abortion issue. The Democrats hung their hat on it for Kamala Harris. How did that work out? It is in the hands of the states, where it belongs. If someone wants an abortion in Idaho and can’t get it, never worry. Gavin Newsom will pay for you to come to the sanctuary state and pay for your abortion. You may have to wait for an illegal alien to get his sex change surgery, but not to worry. Gavin, the biggest virtue signaler of them all, will make it happen. Is it any wonder that 90% of the U.S. sees California as a state of permanent insanity? “Come to Texas but leave your politics in California.”

A few words about George Whitesides. While he was working for Virgin Galactic bringing jobs to the AV, Mike Garcia was in a jet over Iraq, risking his life to defend our country. George lives in the AV and that is where his priorities are, not the SCV. George was endorsed by and contributed to Equality California. Some of their stated goals are: 1. Eliminate cash bail 2. Legalize prostitution 3. Shorten probation times for misdemeanors and felonies 4. End qualified immunity for police.

Do those sound like SCV values? George Whitesides is a carpetbagger, which is defined as a political candidate who seeks election in an area where they have no connections. We will have to wait two years before we can send the carpetbagger back to the AV and return Mike Garcia to his rightful position as our congressman. Mark my words, it will happen.

Larry Moore

Valencia