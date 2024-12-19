Lois Eisenberg | Trickle-Down Deportation Impacts

Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportation policy threatens key U.S. industries that rely on the immigrant labor force.

One point in fact: There are 162,000 undocumented California immigrant farm workers who plant and harvest the crops in California alone, according to the Federal Department of Labor.

Without these immigrant farm workers in the fields to pick these crops, there would be no food on our tables to enjoy and relish.

The labor of these immigrant farmworkers also puts food on the table for their families to enjoy.

There is no doubt that grocery prices will soar if these food crops are left to rot in the fields.

A country can’t be strong if it doesn’t have a reliable food supply and we can’t do that without a reliable workforce.

Besides the agriculture industry, the construction industry will be affected by the rising home prices, and many more industries such as hospitality and health care will be affected, and there will be a tax loss due to fewer people in the workforce.

The deportation of the immigrants will reduce productivity and the gross domestic product will be affected by the reduced productivity.

This mass deportation will cause social upheaval and family separations in millions of American households.

This mass deportation will affect every American and not one American will be saved from the consequences that this mass deportation will cause.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia