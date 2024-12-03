Lois Eisenberg | Vaccines’ Importance Elevated

In the opinion of the experts — just to name a couple, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are advocating that vaccines are necessary and more important than ever.

Some immunization skeptics who have misguided theories are trying to discourage taking vaccine shots. Vaccines have protected the global population from the spread of the world’s deadliest communicable diseases. Here is a list of what vaccines have done to save lives:

• Before the smallpox vaccine more than 2 million people were dying every year.

• The polio vaccine has given 20 million people the opportunity to walk today.

• Over the past 50 years, these immunizations have reduced global infant mortality by a staggering 40%.

• Broad vaccination coverage among children born in 2020 and 2021 was lower than those born in 2018 and 2019.

• Measles, mumps and rubella outbreaks rarely occur but when there is an outbreak, it is traced back to groups who were not vaccinated.

• Whooping cough cases quadrupled over the past year because many did not get vaccinated.

The sources for the above list are the WHO and the CDC. This list of how vaccines have been beneficial to every American and the global population shows how the health and safety of every American is at stake. What remains for all of us is to communicate real information about the vaccines’ benefits, not to disinform, which will become detrimental to one’s health. Please don’t argue the issue that no one is telling you or infringing on your right to take the vaccine. That argument is a dead issue.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia