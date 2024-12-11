Blog

Magic GMC Cadillac opens under new ownership 

John and Lisa Aranda started their first day of ownership at the Magic Cadillac and GM dealership Tuesday. Perry Smith/The Signal
Tuesday marked the first official day of operations for the new owners of the Cadillac and GM dealership on Creekside Road in the territory known locally as Auto Dealer’s Row. 

New owners John and Lisa Aranda said the Santa Clarita dealership, formerly known as Parkway Buick GMC Cadillac, is the first for the newly formed Aranda Automotive Group.  

“We’re excited to be here and hopefully complement the community,” said Lisa Aranda.  

John Aranda said the pair, who live in Burbank, each have nearly 30 years in the business, and became involved in the purchase as part of a Cadillac/GM program that encourages minority ownership. 

The signage went up Monday, and Lisa Aranda said both she and her husband are looking forward to becoming a part of the Santa Clarita community. 

The new ownership group officially began operations Tuesday. Perry Smith/The Signal
