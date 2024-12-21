Michael Reagan | Biden and Gang Say Don’t Sweat Mystery Drones

The Wall Street Journal has just published a “blockbuster” story that President Joe Biden has been in significant mental and physical decline for the past four years.

The WSJ’s headline is such old news, and so out of date, that it reads like it was written in 2022 — when it should have been if the corporate media had been doing its job.

“How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge.”

“Aides kept meetings short and controlled access, top advisers acted as go-betweens and public interactions became more scripted. The administration denied Biden has declined.”

Biden’s slow and steady decline from the day he became president has been obvious for years to any honest person who’d simply believe their own eyes and ears.

But the lying White House spokespeople, the lying U.S. senators, the lying vice president and the lying Joe Biden protection racket in the liberal media repeatedly told us he was perfectly fine.

Right up until the minute Old Joe dropped out after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump, his boosters insisted that the doddering and mumbling old man we saw on our TVs was really as sharp as a standup comedian — when no one was watching.

Today that same crew of professional liars in Washington is telling us that the swarms of unidentified drones that have been buzzing over New Jersey and New York every night for a month are nothing to worry about.

Yet at the same time they’re telling us the government doesn’t know yet who’s controlling the mystery drones, doesn’t know yet what they’re doing in our skies, and doesn’t know yet what country – or planet – they’re coming from.

It’s pretty obvious the government knows what the drones are doing and who they belong to. They just ain’t telling the public.

Some people are guessing that the drones are trying to detect something lost that’s radioactive, like a nuclear bomb the size of a suitcase, or they’re looking for Kamala Harris, who’s been hiding out from the media since she had the joy knocked out of her on Election Day.

But whatever is really going on, the government’s top mouthpieces assure us that the drones – which citizens, local police or the military are not allowed to shoot down – pose no threat to national security or the freaked-out people of New Jersey.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – who’s spent the past four years telling us the southern border is guarded more tightly than Jill Biden’s diary – said that “We know of no foreign involvement.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s question-ducking press secretary, assured the world that her boss is “aware” of the drone activity.

Biden himself had nothing to say about the drones until this week. He claimed they are being checked out by the government and remain a mystery, yet he was still certain they pose “no sense of danger” to Americans.

Ordinarily, that assurance would be a relief. But we’re dealing with a very diminished Joe Biden, which could mean all kinds of trouble for Trump.

Biden and his handlers are already trying to sabotage Trump’s administration, whether it’s selling off unused pieces of the border wall for 5 cents on the dollar or making it harder for Trump to fulfill his promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Biden’s last 30 days in office could be really frightening. What if, God forbid, he dropped dead or had to leave the White House tomorrow?

That would leave you-know-who in charge. After the FBI found where she is hiding, Kamala would become the country’s first woman president — for four weeks.

I don’t seriously think the drones are looking for Kamala. But in case they do happen to stumble on to her hiding out in Atlantic City or Trenton, I have a favor to ask of their human operators – don’t tell us.

Kamala could do a whole lot more damage to America in four weeks than all the drones over New Jersey.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. His column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.