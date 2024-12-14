Neil Fitzgerald | Why Everyone Should Welcome Spending Cuts

The news that Elon Musk, one of the most successful business people on the planet, is joining with Vivek Ramaswamy, another highly successful entrepreneur to head up the new Department of Government Efficiency, should be welcomed by every taxpayer and small government conservative.

Rather predictably, the radical left and their cheerleaders in mainstream media have alternated between having a fit of the vapors and mocking. For the socialists there is no such thing as too much government or too much tax and every attempt to cut spending must mean certain death for millions.The hyperbole is only going to become more desperate as Elon and Vivek take an ax to waste.

Shockingly, although frankly I am not surprised since the president is barely functioning, when President Joe Biden leaves office, his administration will have lost $7,000 per second on improper payments, according to a new report.

According to Rachel O’Brien, deputy public policy editor at Open the Books, last year alone, improper payments cost $235 billion — that is more than the budget of every state except California.

When Democrats melt down over the idea of taxing people less, as heaven forbid people can be trusted with their own money, that fact alone should be more than enough.

However, since it is the season of Christmas, here are some top ways the Democrats have been Santa Claus with your hard-earned money:

• In 2020, the U.S. government spent $4.5 million to spray alcoholic rats with bobcat urine.

• $1.5 million studying the effects of yoga on goats.

• $1.7 billion maintaining empty buildings.

• $5 million on a campaign to promote an alternative music scene to get hipsters to stop smoking.

• $2 million to create an internship program that resulted in the hiring of one full-time employee at the Department of Agriculture.

• In 2021 the government managed to misplace $281 billion in payments.

• $1 million studying the effects of music on cows.

• $1.7 million to study the effects of alcohol on fish.

• In 2023, the U.S. government spent $500,000 for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s transgender monkey study.

• A portion of $12 million went to study dog rectal temperatures and to study monkeys on meth.

• $2.7 million on studying cats on a treadmill.

• $8,400 on a lobster tank for the Department of Defense.

• $3 million on shrimp running on a treadmill and $6.9 million on a “smart toilet” that analyzes your “analprint.”

Now you may just sit and laugh at these examples, or if you are a socialist try and dismiss them as small numbers, but there is a broader sailent point that government spending is out of control.

Take a look at our population versus tax revenues:

• U.S. population in 1962 was 180 million.

• U.S. population in 2022 was 330 million.

• Percent increase: 184%.

• U.S. tax revenue in 1962 was $99 billion.

• U.S. tax revenue in 2022 was $4.05 trillion.

• Percent increase: 4090%.

The fact the government is growing at a rate 2228% faster than the population should scare every American.

The sobering reality is that for the 2023 financial year, the U.S. government spent $6.16 trillion while only bringing in $4.47 trillion. The last budget surplus was in 2001.

Republicans must take responsibility now and reverse this trend.

Yes, under George W. Bush we had the War on Terror and yes under Donald Trump the pandemic, which are both one-off events.

President Bush was elected on a domestic policy platform and then found himself unexpectedly a wartime leader.

President Trump had to respond to a pandemic. The simple reality is that everyone liked receiving stimulus checks but no one likes the bill.

The creation of DOGE is overdue but Congress has to act, too.

Republicans are already talking about rolling back some of the absurd Inflation Reduction Act elements and clawing back spending.

We must prioritize American energy and lower energy costs, which in turn lower government costs and stimulate the economy.

We must prioritize tax cuts for small businesses, which are the lifeblood of the economy. The larger the economy, the larger the tax take.

Republicans know that government spending cannot grow an economy, it is a mirage. Only by backing businesses of all size and supporting entrepreneurs can we truly grow the economy and reduce the deficit.

Finally, I’d like to thank those elected officials who won’t be serving anymore. Rep. Mike Garcia, Sen. Scott Wilk and Councilman Cameron Smyth have all shown great service and dedication to our community.

I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas and holiday season and a prosperous 2025.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.