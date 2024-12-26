Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community 

Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a City Council member. For those of you whom I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Patsy Ayala and I have been a Santa Clarita resident for more than 24 years. I am a working mother who is so proud of my children, who were born and raised here, and love watching them grow up in the city I hold dear.

I have a strong background in government, having had the honor to work with members of our state Assembly and Senate. I have taken on issues such as high-speed rail, the environment, water, sanitation, safety and other legislative areas. Being able to address emergencies and bring solutions to residents is something I pride myself on – having experience working through complex crises like the Aliso Canyon Gas Leak, COVID-19 pandemic, power outages and devastating wildfires. I know how to partner with our dedicated first responders to ensure the safety of our community.

I have been an active community member, serving as a leader in the Latino community and playing a key role in numerous civic and educational organizations. These include boards and committees for the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance and Government Affairs Council, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Valley Industry Association, the Saugus Union School District, the William S. Hart Union High School District and College of the Canyons. I have been a key part in creating crucial events for our residents and businesses including workshops on women’s self-defense, business summits, cyber security information sessions, wildfire awareness town halls and more.

Over the past two years, I have served on the city’s Planning Commission. Now, I am looking forward to representing all the residents of Santa Clarita as a council member. This is an exciting time to join the council as we have many milestone projects on the horizon. In 2025, we will light up Central Park with the new River of Lights project. Once complete, a stream of color-changing LED lights will trickle down the hillside, alongside the exercise staircase and through the plaza. We will also celebrate the much-anticipated transfer of William S. Hart Park from Los Angeles County to the city’s park system. Having this historical site in Old Town Newhall as a city park will allow us to expand programming opportunities, enhance events held at the site such as the popular Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and ensure that the rich Western heritage of this park will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

As your council member, I will strive to maintain the high quality of life we all enjoy in our safe, family-friendly city. I also recognize the importance of a strong local economy and will prioritize advocating for support for local businesses and attracting new investments to our valley. One of the many factors that attract people to our city is the natural beauty of our 38 city parks and more than 13,000 acres of preserved open space. I will continue to focus on protecting our green spaces while promoting environmentally friendly practices.

I look forward to serving the Santa Clarita community and am committed to serving all residents of our city with dedication, compassion and a forward-thinking approach. Santa Clarita’s strength lies in its diversity, its natural beauty and the shared values of community and collaboration that bind us together. My goal is to ensure that every voice is heard, every neighborhood is valued and every opportunity is explored to make our city an even better place to live, work and play. Together, we can build on our successes, embrace new challenges and continue to make Santa Clarita a vibrant, welcoming home for all. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and I look forward to working with each of you to create a bright future for our beloved city.

Councilwoman Patsy Ayala is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].