Robert Lamoureux | Grabbing some advice on a claw-foot tub 

Question: Hello Robert, I am writing in for the first time, and want to tell you how much we enjoy reading your article each week. We’ve been following it for several years now, and have saved quite a bit, having the confidence to make repairs on our own, due to the information you share. Thank you!

My question has to do with a remodel we are planning for our master bathroom, located upstairs in our home. We really want to put a claw-foot tub in – it’s the style we prefer. Our concern is the weight of the tub, and if the location is a problem. Do you have any insight for us, is this something we can consider?

– Roger C.

Answer: Roger, good thinking, it can make a difference. You can definitely have this installed. You are just going to have to do a thorough inspection of the subfloor prior to installation. It’ll cost more to open it up but especially if you are using an area that already had a tub or shower, these timbers below need to be cleared of any rot.

Even a small leak over time can allow massive rot to subfloor timbers. Once demo is complete of the existing fixtures, open that subfloor and inspect the pipes, connections and timbers.

It never hurts to add in a bit more support. This is where your licensed and insured contractor, if using, will help identify any areas that could be reinforced. Once this is clear and all pipes and connections are determined to be in good working order or replaced, then the subfloor can be replaced and installation of new flooring

and tub can commence.

If you are using a contractor this will definitely increase the price, but will

ultimately potentially save, ensuring that installation was done in and on a sound “foundation.” Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].