Robert Lamoureux | Stoking up some chimney advice 

Question: Robert, I live in an older part of Saugus, in a home that has a failed chimney. I’ve had many contractors out and all agree that this is a tear-down, even modifying with a sleeve is non-optional. I am finally at the place where I am ready to spend the money needed, but I want to install something that I can actually burn wood in, as my family loves a real fire on our colder, rainy days.

My question to you is, do I install another full chimney-style wood-burning fireplace or do I go with a wood-burning stove? Either way, I am looking at interior modifications and followup repair, but I wanted to see if you had knowledge and opinions on this subject. Thanks ahead of time, for any insight you may have.

– Joel J.

Answer: Joel, great question, thank you for writing in. I don’t do any work on chimney interiors, only exterior weather-related repairs, so I am not well-versed in the current city codes and requirements for such an installation. My biggest recommendation would be for you to go to the city’s Building and Safety Department and inquire with them about the rules and requirements. This will likely narrow down the options you have, as well as educate you on what a licensed and insured contractor must do in order to offer you a safe installation that will pass inspection.

The second suggestion, as noted above, is to hire a licensed and insured chimney/fireplace contractor. Take the necessary time to find a reputable contractor, as this could be the difference between not only a good vs bad experience, but also a guaranteed safe future, using the new install. Once you know what your options are then you can start shopping for the unit that suits your taste best. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].