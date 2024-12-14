Robert Lamoureux | Winter prep for homeowners 

Several readers have asked in person what they should be doing to get ready for any rains we are due to have this season. Great questions, so I’ll cover several key points here, to help with this task list.

1. Rooftops: Clear any debris from rooftops, using safe ladder methods. Check all pipe vents and any other penetrations, for cracks in the seals. Where needed, use mastic to re-seal these areas, so rains will not have access to the interior

2. Gutters: Clear all debris from gutters, rinse them out and be certain the downspouts are clear also. Squirrels, mice and birds find these attractive areas for nests, and without a proper clean-out, water could back up and overflow the gutters. This is a prime area for water to enter the home, if there are any voids whatsoever near the gutters.

3. Area drains: Most properties will have drains, especially those with pools. Check yards for drains and flush them out with high water pressure. The exit point will be at the curb area. Be sure you are finding clear water coming out, a good sign that the drains are clear. If the water is not clear/almost clear or it is not coming out at all, it is vital that you get this cleared before any heavy rains. I see it annually, where drains back up and cause flooding into homes, apartments and condos, due to lack of area drain cleaning. Call a professional if you are unable to clear these on your own. I guarantee it will be less expensive than repairing interior damage due to water backing up into your home.

4. Trees: Trim trees on your property. Many folks don’t think about trees needing maintenance, because they just keep growing and looking great. Trees can be dying for a while, without us knowing it. It is important to know what tree varieties you have and the status of their health, so you can monitor their safety. This is especially important for big varieties that are in proximity of falling onto the home. Even a large branch that falls can put a hole into a roof. If you aren’t sure of how to gauge the health of trees on your property, call in an arborist for a consultation.

5. Windows: Especially if you have replacement windows installed that are retrofit, check the seals around these windows. When they were installed, there was sealant used to keep water out. Get onto a ladder (using safe ladder methods) and do a visual inspection of this sealant. If you see any wear or cracking, it is time to re-seal. This is most likely to be found on the south-facing side of your home, as this is where most of the damage usually occurs. It is vital that you check all windows, though. It can happen anywhere.

6. Apartment buildings, condos and anyone with below-ground parking: Sump pump cleaning and maintenance. This is VITAL. Do not skip inspecting this equipment and perform cleaning and maintenance annually. These pits get pretty gunky, and the waste accumulated is hazardous, so be sure that it is collected and disposed of properly. Check the function of the pumps, ensuring they are free of debris and actually able to pump water.

7. Planters adjacent to any structure: Any planter that is touching a structure should have proper drainage, and most importantly, not be filled to the point that the soil is near or above the weep screed on the structure. This is the point where the foundation meets the structure, and when built and maintained, the water is directed away from the structure. If this area is blocked by soil or anything else, there is no escape for the water. Water will take the path of least resistance, and when the area is blocked, this will be your home’s interior.

8. Pool equipment: Most pools are not in use during the colder weather, and folks can forget maintenance on them. It is by far less work during the colder weather, but it is not unnecessary. Continuing with regular maintenance, especially debris clearing while leaves are falling, is vital to keeping pools in good order. Be sure pumps are not leaking and functioning well, and turn them down a bit. They don’t need to run as many hours when it is colder and pools are not in use. If you have a jacuzzi, especially if you continue to use it in colder weather, absolutely continue to maintain this.

9. Final thoughts: Do a visual inspection of the exterior of your home, top to bottom. Anything that looks worn or damaged, ask yourself if that is a possible area of water penetration. If so, get it fixed or replaced immediately, and avoid more costly situations with leaks. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].