Ron Perry | The Worst President Ever

Today I would officially like to nominate President Joe Biden for the worst president in the history of the United States. And I would like to hear from Lois Eisenberg concerning how much she still trusts him as a man of honor who never cheats or lies. She always has something to say about President Donald Trump being dishonest, yet staunchly supported Biden and Kamala Harris.

So why does he deserve this nomination? Let’s see:

Under Biden’s administration, a deathly withdrawal from Afghanistan, two wars started (Israel and Ukraine) allowing China to become the leader in the world because of his weakness, allowing Vladimir Putin to wage an illegal occupation of Ukraine territory, record homelessness, record inflation, millions of illegal immigrants allowed to enter the U.S., and thousands of those are criminals committing heinous crimes here every day. Claiming time and time again that he would never pardon Hunter. Ha, ha, ha!

Need I go on ?

Oh yeah, I forgot to mention Ms. Harris (Biden’s pick for vice president) spending over a billion dollars on her campaign. Where was that money spent?

So yes, I strongly believe that Mr. Biden deserves this award because he has demonstrated his worthiness as the very worst president ever!

Congratulations, Mr. Biden.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country