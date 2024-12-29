Savory or Sweet, California’s Must Try Pies

It used to be a “thing” to stop for pie during a road trip, My father always made a big deal about where we would stop for pie. In those days I much preferred a milkshake. However, as I’ve aged, I have a newfound appreciation for pie.

I’m a decent baker, but the ability to craft a good pie has always eluded me, which makes me realize that the art of pie making seems to be an almost lost art these days.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, I remember fondly stopping by Marie Callenders or Coco’s (minutes from my house) to purchase pies for the holidays or other occasions. How restaurants that offered such great menus and good pies have disappeared from the SCV puzzles me to no end.

Sometimes you just need a good lemon meringue pie.

If you’re looking for a reason to hit the road in the New Year, perhaps the search for a perfect pie will give you an excuse to fill up the gas tank or charge up the EV for this special quest to find a good pie on your travels.

If you are searching for pie closer to home, rumor has it that a new pie shop with both sweet and savory options will be opening in the SCV in January.

Slice of Humboldt Pie Restaurant

660 K St.,

Arcata, CA, 95521

https://sliceofhumboldtpie.com

This cozy shop serves savory pie for dinner and sweet pie for dessert, all washed down by locally pressed hard cider. Everything made in house from fresh ingredients.

The Chicken Pot Pie, Chicken Alfredo Pie and the Chocolate Silk Pie, made from Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate, headquartered in neighboring Eureka, are customer favorites.

Frank Fat’s

806 L St.,

Sacramento, CA 95814

https://frankfats.com

One of California’s most famous pies can be found on the dessert menu of a Chinese restaurant. The Banana Cream Pie at Frank Fat’s has been a crowd-pleaser for nearly 80 years.

Duarte’s Tavern

202 Stage Road,

Pescadero, CA 94060

www.duartestavern.com

If you’ve never tried Olallieberry Pie you are missing out. Founded in 1894 Duarte’s Tavern offers the real deal, homemade pies, including Olallieberry Pie. Emma Duarte began the tavern’s pie-making tradition in the 1930s and it continues today.

Casa de Fruta

10021 Pacheco Pass Highway,

Hollister, CA 95023

www.casadefruta.com

Casa de Fruta’s restaurant serves its sweet-tart Fruit of the Forrest Pie (strawberry, apple, rhubarb, blackberry, and raspberry) both as a whole pie to-go and by the slice, warmed in-house and topped with a scoop of homemade ice cream.

27th Street Bakery

2700 S. Central Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90011

A family-owned L.A. institution since 1956, 27th Street Bakery offers a glorious Sweet Potato Pie. This popular Southern delicacy offers a rich and glossy potato filling surrounded by an expertly fluted crust. The third-generation owners, Al and Jeanette Pickens have continued the family legacy of making exceptional pies. A side note: Jeanette Pickens is an Olympic gold medalist and a former head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s track and field team. She won a gold medal for the United States as a sprinter in the 1984 Olympic Games held in

Los Angeles.

Knott’s Berry Farm Bakery

8039 Beach Blvd.,

Buena Park, CA90620

Located outside of the theme park, the Knott’s Bakery is still making fresh pies, pastries and cookies using many of Cordelia Knott’s original recipes. A favorite amongst visitors is the Boysenberry pie which has drawn guests more than 75 years.

House of Pies

1869 N. Vermont Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Coming Soon to:

1020 Venice Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90291

http://houseofpiesla.com

Since 1969, House of Pies has been an L.A. favorite. Family owned and operated, customers favor the fresh Strawberry Cream and fresh Peach Pies when they are in season. Other favorites include Key Lime and Southern Pecan.

The Pie Room by Curtis Stone

212 S. Beverly Drive,

Beverly Hills, CA, 90212

www.thepieroom.com

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone offers an all-day menu that includes a selection of savory pies and one of L.A.’s best apple pies. Not only do the pies come in Australian classics, such as cottage pie and beef cheek pie, there’s also special Aussie house condiments like onion-and-date chutney and piccalilli.

Republic of Pie

11118 Magnolia Blvd.,

North Hollywood, CA 91601

https://republicofpie.com

One of the best pie shops in Southern California is located in the San Fernando Valley. Republic of Pie looks more like a cozy living room than a coffee shop. Beautiful and indulgent pies are made fresh daily, from chocolate banana bread pudding pie, to cookies n’ cream, to a traditional coconut cream pie. It seems every customer review favors a different flavor pie. Getting high marks for best savory pie is the mac and cheese pot pie.