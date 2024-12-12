SCV high school basketball roundup: Dec. 10 

The Santa Clarita Valley got a new member of the 1,000-point club on Tuesday in the third round of Foothill League basketball games.

The Golden Valley and Valencia boys remain perfect in league play, while Trinity and Santa Clarita Christian renewed their rivalries on Tuesday.

Here’s what happened Tuesday in the SCV basketball scene:

Girls’ basketball

Hart 64, Golden Valley 31: Three Hawks scored in double figures Tuesday on the road at Golden Valley as Hart won, 64-31.

Andrea Aina led the way with 22 points while Emery Eav posted 18 points and Morgan Mack had 12.

Hart (6-2, 2-0) returns to league play Friday when it hosts Saugus.

Golden Valley (2-7, 0-2) is slated to travel to Canyon on Friday.

Valencia 68, Castaic 25: Valencia junior Cara McKell joined the 1,000-point club on Tuesday, scoring 24 points to help the Vikings to a 68-25 home win against Castaic.

A couple of freshmen who could be on their way to joining that club in the future also reached double figures for Valencia. Alexis Epie had 11 points and nine rebounds while Kamilla Basyrova had 10 points.

Sophomore Keira McLaughlin, also a candidate to one day hit 1,000 points, had 10 points and five steals for Valencia. McKell dished out four assists.

Valencia (7-1, 2-1) is set to host West Ranch on Friday in league action while Castaic has the league bye.

Saugus 74, West Ranch 21: Two players recorded double-doubles as Saugus got its first league win of the year Tuesday with a 74-21 home victory over West Ranch (4-4, 1-2).

Rachael Correa had 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five blocks while Brianna Burroughs had 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

EvaMarie Rios had 24 points to lead the way for Saugus (2-5, 1-2), adding five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jasmine Garcia had 11 points.

Trinity 61, SCCS 24: Trinity is off to a flying start in Heritage League play after taking down Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday, 61-24.

Freshman Noa Peña was just shy of a triple-double, recording 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Cassady Freude also stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds and six steals. Maddy Heinrich posted 13 rebounds and five steals.

Trinity (7-2, 2-0) had its first league win Monday when it beat Lancaster Baptist at home, 53-9, and is set to host Burbank in non-league play on Wednesday before returning to league action after the new year.

SCCS (3-3, 1-1) is set to travel to Hillcrest Christian on Thursday in non-league play.

Boys’ basketball

Golden Valley 76, Hart 63: Two Grizzlies had 20-point games as Golden Valley took down Hart at home Tuesday, 76-63.

Alex Villejo led the way with 27 points for Golden Valley, adding five rebounds and five steals. Zach Christoffersen recorded 25 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Donovan Webb was a point away from a double-double, putting up nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Kenyen Andrews had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Golden Valley (6-3, 2-0) is set to travel to Canyon on Friday after the Cowboys had the league bye on Tuesday.

Hart (3-4, 0-2) is set to host Saugus on Friday.

Saugus 64, West Ranch 65: Four Saugus Centurions reached double-figures in Tuesday’s 64-56 home victory over West Ranch.

Bryce Mejia had 18 points and five assists, while Max Guardado had 15 points and six rebounds, to help the Centurions (3-4, 1-2) to their first Foothill League win of the season.

Aiden Pisarnwong contributed 11 points and three assists and Cole Harmon recorded 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

West Ranch (3-2, 1-2) is scheduled to travel to Valencia on Friday.

Valencia 87, Castaic 36: The Greg Fontenette era is off to a flying start for Valencia as the Vikings moved to 3-0 in league play Tuesday with an 87-36 win at home over Castaic.

Dabe Princewill had 16 points and six steals to lead Valencia (4-6, 3-0), which had four players score at least 10 points.

Cade Cheshier added 14 points and Noah Trevino had 13 points and five assists. Ali Eldein provided 10 points while Issac Franklin posted nine points and 10 rebounds, narrowly missing out on a double-double.

Castaic (5-5, 0-3) has the league bye on Friday and will instead host Grace out of Simi Valley.

Trinity 70, SCCS 61: Heritage League play opened up this week for Trinity Classical Academy, with the Knights taking down Santa Clarita Christian at home Tuesday, 70-61.

Noah Phillips stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Trinity. Cy Mitchell provided 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Cash Mitchell had nine points and five blocks.

Trinity (8-2, 2-0) also beat Lancaster Baptist in league play Monday, 81-36, and is set to host Grace in non-league play Wednesday.

SCCS (3-4, 0-2) is slated to travel to Valley Torah on Thursday in league action.