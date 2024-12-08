‘Tis the Season for Holiday Film, TV, Theater

There are certain holiday traditions that have held up over time. Enjoying the marathon presentation of “A Christmas Story” and debating the merits of “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie are two that come to mind.

If you haven’t started binge watching the annual slew of Hallmark Christmas movies you better get busy before they’re gone.

Movies

“Wicked” released Nov. 21 is a Christmas present to the world. Based on the record-breaking Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, “Wicked,” turns “The Wizard of Oz” on its head, in a good way. If you ever wanted to know how the Wicked Witch became “wicked” and learn “the other side of the story,” you can’t miss this movie. An exceptional cast lights up the screen with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Other holiday highlights:

“Moana 2” in theaters now is the sequel to “Moana,” a Disney animated children’s movie which was released in 2016 and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the demigod Maui. Moana and Maui head off in a new adventure in this film from Walt Disney Animation Studios joined by other returning characters from the first film.

“Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” is releasing on Dec. 13. The film is a prequel, set 183 years before Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. It’s an anime adaptation of Tolkien’s world. The cast includes Brian Cox, Miranda Otto and Gaia Wise.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” releases Dec. 20. This is a live action sequel to the 2019 live action film “The Lion King,” based on the famed Disney animation original released in 1994. In this sequel, the legend of Mufasa is told in flashbacks to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, while Timon and Pumbaa offer up comedy relief. The cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Blue Ivy Carter.

Television

It’s not Christmas without the traditional holiday classics like “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

“Die Hard” starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, will air on TNT Dec. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. TBS will air the movie at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 14 as well as 1 a.m. ET/PT the same day. The film is streaming on Peacock, Hulu, AMC+ and Prime Video.

“A Christmas Story” stars Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley, and follows a young boy and his family’s misadventures during Christmas time in the 1940s. Dec. 16: 7:45 p.m. and midnight, TNT. Dec. 24: Marathon starts at 8 p.m. on TBS and 9 p.m. on TNT; continues every two hours, until 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 25. Also streaming on MAX.

“The Polar Express” Robert Zemeckis’ classic Christmas collaboration with Tom Hanks is streaming on Max.

“Elf” (2003) One of Will Ferrell’s most well-known roles as Buddy the Elf will be streaming on Max.

“Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966). The animated version of the green Grinch will be available to watch via TNT on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. The movie will be on TBS Dec.14 at 10 a.m., Dec. 15 at 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The “National Christmas Tree Lighting” television special will be held 8 p.m. Dec. 20 on CBS. Photo National Parks Service.

Other holiday highlights include:

National Christmas Tree Lighting 8 p.m. Dec. 20, CBS.

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays 9 p.m. Dec. 20, CBS.

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” 7 p.m. Dec. 22, CW.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “The Santa Clause” 8 p.m. Dec. 22, ABC.

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22, CBS.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents “Home Alone” 8 p.m. Dec. 24, ABC.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” 8 p.m. Dec. 24, NBC.

Christmas Eve Mass 11:30 p.m. Dec. 24, NBC.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 9 a.m. Dec. 25, ABC.

NBA on Christmas Day, Dec. 25

9 a.m.: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, ABC.

11:30 p.m.: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, ABC.

2 p.m.: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, ABC.

5 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, ABC.

7:30 p.m.: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, ABC.

‘The Year: 2024’ 9 p.m. Dec. 26, ABC.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” 9 p.m. Dec. 26, NBC.

Theater

Pantages Theater

Now through Feb. 2

“Wicked The Musical

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles 90028

Long before Dorothy dropped in, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent.

Feb. 15-June 22

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Be whisked back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey. Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Dec. 10-Jan. 5

“Once Upon a Mattress”

Musical theatre legend Sutton Foster returns to the Ahmanson Theatre as Princess Winnifred in this beloved musical fairytale.

Feb. 8-March 9

“Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends”

Starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St., Newhall 91321

Now through Dec. 23

“Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas.”

Based on Charles Dickens’ timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.