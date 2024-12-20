Trinity announces Dave Eastham as new football coach 

Trinity Classical Academy announced Thursday that Dave Eastham has been hired as the new head football coach for the Knights, replacing Mike Parrinello, who retired after 14 years at the helm.

“Coach Eastham brings a wealth of experience and deep passion for the game of football to his new role as the head coach at Trinity Classical Academy,” reads a news release from Trinity.

Previously an assistant football coach at Trinity, Eastham also served as the school’s strength and conditioning coach. He was part of the staff this past season that helped the Knights go undefeated in the regular season and capture the Cottonwood League title after back-to-back losing seasons.

“It’s a blessing to have the guidance and mentorship from coach Parrinello,” Eastham said in the release.

Parrinello had previously lauded Eastham’s efforts in improving the athleticism of the players in the football program.

“Dave has built a strong reputation as a strength and conditioning coach, focusing on developing athletes’ physical and mental toughness to succeed at the highest level,” the release states.

Eastham came to Trinity after assistant coaching stints at Alemany High School in Mission Hills and Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

He played Division I football at Youngstown State University in Ohio, where he played under College Football Hall of Fame coach Jim Tressell. Before that, he played at L.A. Valley College.

“As the head coach at Trinity, coach Eastham is committed to creating an environment where student-athletes not only excel on the field but also grow as individuals, preparing them for success in both football and life,” the release states.

Eastham will have some key players returning to the field next season. Patrick Cherry, Hudson Sweitzer, Andrew Carlson, Aiden Visconti, Thomas Heinrich and Micah Spring will all return after being named as all-Cottonwood League selections this past season.

Gone, though, are quarterback Noah Visconti, the league’s Offensive Player of the Year and Trinity’s all-time passing leader, and John Carlson, the league’s Co-Player of the Year.