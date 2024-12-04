Valencia wrestling season begins Friday in Downey 

Another season of wrestling for the Valencia Vikings begins on Friday when wrestlers head to Downey for the Downey 32 tournament.

It’s one of eight tournaments that the Vikings are scheduled to compete at in the regular season along with dual meets against the other Coastal Canyon League foes.

Head coach Brian Peterson said he’s looking forward to the start of the season to see where his wrestlers can take the program. The Vikings had nine wrestlers advance out of the league finals last year, and four made it to the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet.

“I think in the middle (weights), we’re going to be pretty strong,” Peterson said. “I think last year we were third in league. I think this year we might be able to get up to the No. 2 spot. But it depends. We got to hit Royal real early.”

Leading the way for Valencia is sophomore Slater Hicks, who transferred from St. John Bosco last year before booking a spot at the state finals at 120 pounds. He said his plan is to compete for a state title, and not just this year, but in each of his three remaining years.

“I’m feeling good, feeling very capable that I can get three-time state champion and eventually be No. 1 in the country,” Hicks said.

Hicks was ranked sixth at 120 pounds in the Nov. 11 CalGrappler rankings, with all five wrestlers ahead of him all medaling at the state finals last year, though Peterson said he could bump up to 126 pounds this year.

Over the summer, Hicks spent some time in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and earned a bronze medal at the U17 Pan American Championships. His work helped the United States to first place.

“He belongs on the podium this year, 100%,” Peterson said. “He should have been there last year, but we lost in the blood round, the final match to place.”

Also returning are seniors Dayle Cailles and Herny Egami, and junior Evan Payne. Egami was a Masters Meet qualifier last year, while Cailles just missed out on advancing.

Peterson said all three of those returners should be looking to join Hicks at the Masters Meet this year.

New to the team this year is another St. John Bosco transfer in junior Alejandro Navarro. While he won’t be able to wrestle until his sit-out period ends, Peterson said Navarro is a solid candidate to make a run at the state finals.

As part of the schedule, Peterson said there are some tournaments that will showcase his wrestlers’ skills, while others will challenge them and hopefully prepare them for the postseason.

“We have a good, balanced schedule, you know, half and half where we got tournaments that are tournaments that can showcase our skill, make us look good, and then we’re also going to some really tough tournaments,” Peterson said.

Somewhat unknown to Peterson is how some of his newer wrestlers will do. Sophomores Noah Conway, Eddie Avila, Logan Cryer, Degan Smith and Jacob Hernandez join freshman Marcus Prothais as wrestlers who Peterson thinks can help to bring the Valencia program back to prominence.

“I don’t know who’s gonna break out this year, but the sophomore class that we have is so strong,” Peterson said.

Also in the mix are some girls — Alicia Nollau, Bianca Sandoval and Annalise Egami — who Peterson hopes can one day be part of an actual girls’ team at Valencia. Peterson said Sandoval, a freshman, has a chance to make a name for herself after watching her brother go through the wrestling program at Valencia.

“I support the girls if they want to wrestle,” Peterson said. “I want them to have a spot to do it.”