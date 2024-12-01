You Can Never Have Too Much Holiday Fun! 

It seems every year the holidays pass by quicker and quicker, this year, with a late Thanksgiving being celebrated just two days before Dec. 1 it seems the holidays will be here and gone before we have a chance to bake all the Christmas cookies or finish decorating the tree.

Be sure to grab all the holiday fun you can, it only happens once a year.

The 29th Annual Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade at Castaic Lake

Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Info castaiclake.com/wintermagic

Celebrate this special time of year with this annual Winter Magic holiday event at Castaic Lake’s Lower Lagoon. The event is hosted by the Friends of Castaic Lake in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The Lighted Boat Parade will begin at sunset.

Enjoy visits with Santa, face painting, crafts table, music, games, food trucks and opportunity drawings. There will also be snow for children to play in, sleds not provided.

Donate an unwrapped $10 toy for Family Promise of SCV and receive three opportunity drawing tickets. Donate 1 can of unexpired food for the SCV Food Pantry and receive one opportunity drawing ticket.

Every child with a wristband will receive one complimentary hot dog, chips, and water.

L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live

Nov. 29-Jan. 10

800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90015

Info www.lalive.com/la-kings-holiday-ice-la-live

Skate your way into the holiday season. The annual L.A. Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. Live is the perfect place to skate around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Four sessions available daily.

Nov. 29-Dec. 15: 5-6:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m., 9-11:30 p.m., 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Dec.16-Jan. 10: 4-5:30 p.m. 6-7:30 p.m., 8-:9:30 p.m., 10 p.m.-midnight.

General Admission tickets are only available for purchase on-site at the ice rink box office during hours of operation and cannot be purchased online.

Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Now-Jan. 12

532 S Olive St., Los Angeles 90013

Info holidayicerinkdowntownla.com/

The hottest place to skate is the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square in downtown L.A. Ice skating sessions are 60 minutes long and hours and times vary by day. General admission is $20, prices include skate rental. Special events include weekly DJ Spotlight Nights and Learn to Curl sessions.

Holiday Road Calabasas

Nov. 29-Dec. 28

26800 Mulholland Hwy. Calabasas 91302

Info holidayroadusa.com

Enjoy the immersive Holiday Road event that thousands of Christmas lights, candy canes galore, elves and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Trek to the North Pole, see an Elf Village and wander down Gingerbread Lane. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in a festive winter wonderland. Admission: $34.99 and up.

12 Days of Christmas at The Queen Mary

Dec. 12-23

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach 90802

Info www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm

Each day during the 12 Days of Christmas celebration is filled with merry-making activities aboard the historic Queen Mary, like cookie decorating, gingerbread house building and stocking decorating, along with jingle-worthy performances, dance parties and photos with Santa.

To make each visit extra special, every day will feature a unique event, from the Lighting of the Stacks Ceremony to Krampus After Dark and a Snow Day with real snow.

General admission to The Queen Mary’s 12 Days of Christmas is just $25 per person, per day.

Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights, Holiday Party

Dec. 13-14

1196 Portside Drive, Ventura 93001

Info www.venturaharborvillage.com

Gather in the Plaza to celebrate the enchanting Parade of Lights in the harbor. It’s a Friday and Saturday evening filled with festive cheer and unforgettable moments.

Friday, Dec. 13

Night Market Starting at 3:30 p.m. Shop curated vendors.

Parade of Lights Witness the magic of the season as decorated boats light up the harbor with a dazzling Parade of Lights starting at 6 p.m.

Fun Live music, beer garden, fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Parade of Lights 6 p.m.

Fun DJ and dancing, photos with Santa and other photo op stations, beer garden, grab a card from a Portside Ventura Harbor employee to “cash-in” at Crave Kofi Gelato Bar for one hot chocolate.

Fireworks 8:30 p.m.

L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 3-6 p.m. Tickets are free.

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles 90012

Info bit.ly/3YXIQGE

The 65th annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration offers a diverse lineup of 28 L.A.-based artists, including choral groups, dance troupes, music ensembles and new artistic genres this year, such as a circus act and a marionette performance.

If you can’t make it to The Music Center you can watch at home on PBS SoCal or stream on pbssocal.org. 