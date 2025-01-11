Anna Meeks | They Don’t Seem to Own a Mirror

After watching the destruction of Southern California by wildfire, I have heard Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Gov. Gavin Newsom and others fault:

1. Someone/something else.

2. Climate change.

3. Donald Trump.

4. Greedy insurance companies.

5. Trump.

6. Climate change.

7. Right-wing news outlets and MAGA.

8. Victimhood.

9. GOP.

10. Fake news and conspiracy.

11. Race.

God forbid they actually look themselves in the mirror and take responsibility for their historic, peak-level incompetence.

Los Angeles has had a Democrat mayor for 23 years. There has been a Democrat supermajority in the state Assembly for 24 years and we have been burdened by a Democrat governor for 13 years.

What’s it going to take for the state to wake up?

How bad do things have to actually get? The entire state burning to smoldering rubble?

Anna Meeks

Valencia