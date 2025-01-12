Arthur Saginian | It Takes Chutzpah

Don Allen (letters, Nov. 22) states that he is in a state of disbelief that … uh … well now, come to think of it, I’m not entirely certain what has caught him so unawares.

Is it the fact that so many American voters actually voted for Donald Trump (because they’re so sick and tired of what was being done to them and this country by the outgoing administration)? He needs to get out more (as should the Democratic leadership in general).

Is it the fact that Trump is already starting to nominate his cabinet members and implement plans? All incoming presidents do that. So what?

Is it the fact that the average American doesn’t hold an Ivy League Ph.D. in a social science or the liberal arts? Well, thank God for that.

Look what those “activist” professors have done to our youth. Talk about “mad scientists” tinkering with our future.

Is it the fact that most of us “deplorables” know what’s good for us regardless of how many times we are ridiculed, scolded, intimidated, or bullied, by the enlightened “sophisticates” on the left (who think they know bloody everything, and can never, NEVER admit when they’re wrong, let alone apologize)?

So, where have you been these past four years (because it seems you missed the boat)?

Really, Mr. Allen, you have a lot of nerve. In Yiddish, the word is “Chutzpah.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita