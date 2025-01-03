Blog

Christopher Lucero | DOGE, Santa Clarita-Style?

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Share
Tweet
Email

I now wonder: What if the two DOGE Bros. were to apply their expertise to the city of Santa Clarita?

I can hear Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy now: “Ice rink? Huh? Uninhabited studio for SCVTV? What? Yet More Open Space? OK … THAT’S ENOUGH!”

I speculate, with determined certainty, that the rhetorical tone of local politicians might be quite different if Elon and Vivek came to Our Town.

It all sounds great. FANTASTIC! Make it efficient! Until it’s YOU that feels the efficiency.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus 

Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS