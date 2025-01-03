Christopher Lucero | DOGE, Santa Clarita-Style?

I now wonder: What if the two DOGE Bros. were to apply their expertise to the city of Santa Clarita?

I can hear Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy now: “Ice rink? Huh? Uninhabited studio for SCVTV? What? Yet More Open Space? OK … THAT’S ENOUGH!”

I speculate, with determined certainty, that the rhetorical tone of local politicians might be quite different if Elon and Vivek came to Our Town.

It all sounds great. FANTASTIC! Make it efficient! Until it’s YOU that feels the efficiency.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus