CTG’s ‘West Side Story’ opens Saturday 

The Canyon Theatre Guild's “West Side Story” opens Jan. 18 and runs until Feb. 22.. Courtesy photo.
News release 

Canyon Theatre Guild opens the Broadway musical, “West Side Story,” on Saturday featuring a free wine and champagne reception for opening-night ticket holders. 

Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.  

“Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time,” the CTG said in a news release. 

The director of CTG hits “Clue,” “Oliver” and “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Eduardo Arteaga, said in the release, “This production has it all: amazing singing, spectacular dancing, and thought-provoking acting that will leave you wanting more.” 

The New York Daily News said of the original Broadway production, “It is …extraordinarily exciting … The setting is today’s Manhattan, and the manner of telling the story is a provocative and artful blend of music, dance and plot.” 

“West Side Story” runs until Feb. 22. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62 and up) and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org

