CTG’s ‘West Side Story’ opens Saturday 

Canyon Theatre Guild opens the Broadway musical, “West Side Story,” on Saturday featuring a free wine and champagne reception for opening-night ticket holders.

Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks.

“Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time,” the CTG said in a news release.

The director of CTG hits “Clue,” “Oliver” and “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Eduardo Arteaga, said in the release, “This production has it all: amazing singing, spectacular dancing, and thought-provoking acting that will leave you wanting more.”

The New York Daily News said of the original Broadway production, “It is …extraordinarily exciting … The setting is today’s Manhattan, and the manner of telling the story is a provocative and artful blend of music, dance and plot.”

“West Side Story” runs until Feb. 22. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62 and up) and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.