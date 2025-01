What happened to the prescribed burns we used to have in and around Santa Clarita? I remember a prescribed burn near my house years ago. I did a quick search and the latest I could find, near Santa Clarita, was in 2017. Last year, I did notice a bulldozer, several miles up Coarse Gold Road, clearing what appeared to be fire breaks.

However, between that point and the city there is a lot of brush. Has the county stopped prescribed burns? If so, why would they do this?

Dennis Buckley

Saugus