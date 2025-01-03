Jack Crawford | A Comparison of Carter and Trump

“The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.” — President-elect Donald Trump.

Never in his life has Donald Trump put pen to paper and composed anything as coherent and complimentery as what has been credited to him in appreciation to the life of Jimmy Carter. With the passing of Jimmy Carter and the impending second term of Donald Trump it seems appropriate to make a comparison between the two by asking a few simple questions.

Which one of the two:

• Graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and served his country with honor and distinction during World War II?

• Avoided the draft with a 4-F exemption because of “bone spurs”?

• Was faithfully married to one wife for 77 years?

• Has been married to three women?

• Set a living example by following the teachings of Jesus Christ as set forth in the New Testament?

• Continued to teach Sunday school at his local church for decades until ill health forced him to stop?

• Devoted his time, talents and resources to make the world a better place for others after his presidency?

• Would you hold up to your children and grandchildren as an inspirational role model?

• Would you buy a used car from?

• Would you feel comfortable going into business with, without the fear you would be left holding the bag?

It seems clear that anyone proclaiming to be a Christian would revere Jimmy Carter and revile Donald Trump. I’ve read many comments from athiests who admire and respect Jimmy Carter for his morals and ethics, although they do not share in his religious beliefs.

I’m very familiar with the argument, “We’re not electing a minister or Sunday school teacher, we’re electing a president.” Is that, then, an admission that there is no one in this country other than the morally corrupt Donald Trump who can successfully lead us to a place of pride and prominence?

If so, I have to reject that position as shortsighted and unacceptable. Politics and policies aside, I would personally welcome someone from either party into the White House who exhibited Jimmy Carter’s moral values, devotion to country and dedication to the betterment of all mankind. In a nation of some 340 million people we must have better leadership than we are getting.

I would be very interested in hearing the comments of any of our religious leaders throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Jack Crawford

Saugus