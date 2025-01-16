Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting 

“We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices. We must do all we can to help prevent our youth from falling onto the path of drug use and other harmful behaviors. It is up to us to learn new ways to guide our children through these challenges.

As part of our commitment to supporting families and keeping our children safe, I’m proud to share more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Parenting for Prevention program. This campaign is designed to equip parents, legal guardians and caregivers with the vital information they need about the dangers of drug use and provide practical tools to help guide our kids to make healthy choices.

The program offers a variety of resources, including a bilingual podcast featuring experts in drug prevention, social media content, informative online posts and in-person parent meetings at our local schools. By making these resources accessible and engaging, we’re empowering parents with the knowledge and support they need to be the best advocates for their children’s futures.

We’re excited to offer an opportunity for parents to engage directly with experts on the critical topics of drug use, prevention and rehabilitation. The next in-person Parent Meeting will be held at Golden Valley High School on Monday, Jan. 27. This event will feature a Resource Fair from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., where parents can explore valuable resources and connect with local organizations.

Following the fair, our main speaker session will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., where a representative from Clear Behavioral Health will provide essential tips on how parents can spot the signs of drug and alcohol use in their children. This is a fantastic opportunity for parents to learn directly from professionals and gain practical tools to support their children’s health and well-being.

We are always exploring new and innovative ways to connect with parents and meet them where they are. If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out the Parenting for Prevention bilingual podcasts, which provide expert insights and practical advice right at your fingertips and can be accessed on Facebook and Instagram (@CiudadDeSantaClarita).

These segments feature a diverse group of experts, including psychologists, clinicians, law enforcement representatives and experienced professors, all coming together to share their knowledge on crucial topics like navigating social influences, understanding current drug trends and supporting your child’s well-being. The Parenting for Prevention Podcasts can be found on the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages — Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@CityOfSantaClarita) — as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under Santa Clarita Voices.

Available in both Spanish and English, these podcasts are designed to fit into busy lifestyles while offering valuable tips to help parents and caregivers make informed decisions and guide their children toward healthier choices.

We invite all community members to become a part of the Parenting for Prevention movement and join us in our mission to create a healthier, drug-free future for our youth. Stay connected and engaged by following @CityOfSantaClarita on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, as well as our DFY in SCV social media pages @DFYinSCV for the latest updates, resources and content.

For more information, including practical tips, substance abuse recovery resources and mental health services, please visit DFYSantaClarita.gov. Our city is here to support you every step of the way as we work together to build a safer, stronger and healthier community for all!

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].