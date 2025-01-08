Larry Moore | New GOP Paradigm: What Is It?

Philip Wasserman’s “Republican Path to Success in California” (letters, Jan. 5) is like “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” He says future California GOP candidates “must offer innovative, 21st century solutions to the state’s problems. In short, Republicans need to create a new conservative paradigm (love your 50-cent word) for California, that isn’t anchored in MAGA.”

This is like saying, “We must solve the border problem with innovative solutions that aren’t MAGA.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has used that approach the past four years and look at the results. Just what is your new paradigm (you could have used the word model) for GOP success in California? What are your innovative, 21st century solutions that aren’t MAGA? Put some new clothes on the emperor. I’m waiting.

By the way, if you want a conservative leader who checks off the same boxes as Kemi Badenoch, you don’t need to go all the way to Great Britain. Just go to the Commonwealth of Virginia where you will find Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, a future leader of the GOP, a strong MAGA supporter, and a Marine veteran.

Larry Moore

Valencia