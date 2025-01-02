Live wrestling set to return to Valencia High School 

For the first time since 2018, the Valencia Vikings wrestling program is set to host a dual meet.

The Vikings are scheduled to welcome the Lancaster Eagles to Valencia High School on Wednesday. Valencia coach Brian Peterson said it should be a fun event and a way to showcase to the Santa Clarita Valley that wrestling is alive and well.

“The kids have been working hard all season,” Peterson said in a phone interview, “and we haven’t had a dual meet in quite a while. It’s been several years, so we’re excited to get out there and try to show our school and our community, people that come out and watch, I wanna show them what wrestling is.”

Varsity action is set for 7 p.m., preceded by junior varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s dual will also serve as senior night for the Vikings.

“We’re pumped up about it,” Peterson said.

Valencia is currently 3-3 in duals after falling to Simi Valley in Coastal Canyon League action before going 3-2 at the High Desert Duals in Lancaster.

A matchup to look forward to is whichever one involves Valencia sophomore Slater Hicks, who was sixth at 126 pounds in CalGrappler’s Dec. 27 California rankings. He was a CIF state tournament qualifier as a freshman.

The Vikings have been on the road since joining the Coastal Canyon League, which also has Camarillo, Royal, Simi Valley, Moorpark and Oak Park high schools. Those schools make up the league in most sports, but Valencia is included in wrestling to avoid being a freelance school.

While wrestling hasn’t been showcased in the SCV much recently, Peterson said fans of mixed martial arts or UFC would enjoy the show.

“I think it’s excitement, you know. They get to see excitement,” Petersons said. “Everybody kind of knows what basketball looks like, what football looks like, baseball. Those common sports, everybody kinda knows. But I think wrestling, you know, it’s excitement because they get to see two guys, or girls, facing each other in a one-on-one combat situation.”