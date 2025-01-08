Maggie Lockridge | Why Are We Paying for This?

I am in receipt of a letter from the city of Santa Clarita regarding the Santa Clarita False Alarm Reduction Program, stating that the response to the first two false alarms from our personal security systems are freebies, but as of the third false alarm we will now be paying $347 for the third alarm, $545 for the fourth, and $817 for the fifth and upwards. I was under the impression that our property taxes covered our local law enforcement’s salaries and pensions.

Why am I paying an additional exorbitant amount for security when I am merely trying to make law enforcement’s job easier by deterring a break-in into my home? I have ADT signs throughout my property, a dog that barks, and I am legally armed. It is evident that our Sheriff’s Department is unable to keep up with the crime in L.A. County. Could it be due to the cuts in budget resulting in a diminished police force? A reduced budget established by our Democrat leadership.

Is it possible that millions of illegal aliens crossing our wide-open border with no recourse to survive other than to resort to crime could possibly be part of this problem?

Maggie Lockridge

Santa Clarita