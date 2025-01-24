Newhall Escrow sold to new local owner 

News release

Newhall Escrow, part of the Santa Clarita Valley’s real estate community since 1963, has announced its acquisition by local real estate professional Christian Lazore.

“This transition represents a bright future for the company, building on its decades-long legacy of exceptional service,” the company said in a news release.

Steve Corn, who purchased Newhall Escrow from his father in 2004, will remain in a consulting role during the transition, the release said.

“This is an exciting time for Newhall Escrow,” Corn said in the release. “I’m thrilled to see Christian take the company to the next level while preserving the values and standards that have defined us for so long. I know our clients and community will remain in great hands.”

Lazore, a 24-year real estate industry veteran with extensive experience in the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond, is eager to build on Newhall Escrow’s reputation while incorporating new approaches to meet evolving client needs, the release said.

“It’s an honor to lead such a respected company,” Lazore said in the release. “Newhall Escrow has built its reputation on a foundation of excellence and a deep commitment to giving back to the industry and the community that has grown alongside us. I look forward to building on this legacy by introducing innovative solutions and strengthening the relationships that have made Newhall Escrow a leader in the field.”

Newhall Escrow’s entire team will remain in place.