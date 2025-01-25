Paul Butler | Three Types of People at Work 

Even after living here for 21 years, I still hear American English phrases I don’t understand. Just this weekend, I heard someone say: “Don’t just phone it in.”

I’ve come to understand this translates into British English as: “Don’t be half-soaked.”

Being “half-soaked” is much clearer than “phoning it in.”

The late Sir Winston Churchill once said: “We are two countries divided by a common language.”

I often wonder why some people at work “phone it in” while others “go the extra mile.” Why do some people do the bare minimum, while others give maximum effort? I’ve come to believe it’s because there are essentially three types of people in the workplace.

Type 1: The Strong Personal Constitution



Type 1 individuals have what I call a “strong personal constitution.” Much like how organizations have mission statements to define their “why” (or, as the French say, raison d’être), these individuals have their own reason to excel. They seem guided by an internal compass — a “true north” — that keeps them steady regardless of external circumstances.

I remember working with a Type 1 individual named Gordon. It was almost as if he were serving a higher purpose, unaffected by the ups and downs around him. Gordon was the most noble, honorable, and hard-working person I’ve ever worked with. He was an excellent direct report and an outstanding supervisor to others.

Type 2: Reactive and Negative



Type 2 workers are easily tossed about by the winds of the workplace. They carry yesterday’s disappointments into today and project those frustrations into their tomorrows. Reactive rather than proactive, they often adopt a militant mindset — believing everyone is against them and that management is out to get them.

Type 2s exist in a constant state of worry and fear. They rarely, if ever, change their perspective or seek a fresh outlook. As the saying goes: “Misery loves company.” Type 2s often congregate around coffee pots and water coolers, spreading negativity. If leadership doesn’t intervene, they can poison an organization’s culture.

Type 3: Conditional High Performers



Type 3s do “go the extra mile,” but only when they feel they are being treated well. Unlike Type 2s, they can adjust their behavior and engagement levels based on how they are managed, but their motivation is highly conditional.

Type 3s thrive on perks, whether it’s autonomy, recognition, or tangible benefits. They respond well to leadership that consults them regularly and provides a stimulating environment. These individuals appreciate modern office perks like ping-pong tables, snacks, and beanbags. They perform best when the workplace feels like a playground.

When I think of Gordon, I doubt his work ethic would have been influenced by such perks. He didn’t seem like a ping-pong kind of guy, and I remember he preferred bringing his own packed lunch.

The Three Types in Perspective



Perhaps I’m oversimplifying, but I think there’s truth to these three workplace types: Type 1s like Gordon, Type 2s who should be replaced if possible, and Type 3s who require constant stimulation to stay engaged.

Reflecting on Gordon’s internal compass brings me back to the French phrase raison d’être. It encapsulates his approach to life perfectly. The phrase translates to “the most important reason or purpose for someone or something’s existence.”

I got to know Gordon outside of work — funnily enough, a group of us once cycled from London to Paris together. During those five days, I asked him, in my schoolboy French, about his raison d’être. I’ll always be grateful for his answer; it changed the way I see the world.

The working world needs more Type 1s to positively influence Type 2s and encourage Type 3s to actually get things done.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].