Peanut Butter Reinvented: A Delicious and Healthier Alternative

You want to enjoy a delicious, creamy nut butter on your sandwich or a stick of celery, but perhaps you or your loved ones have food intolerances, or maybe you simply want to pursue a more nutritious diet. Luckily, healthier and more delicious alternatives have become available. American Dream Nut Butter’s peanut-free creations have been called “a gourmet twist on your favorite spread,” and this family-run operation prides itself on producing indulgent yet nutritious nut butters. American Dream Nut Butter’s products are made in-house without the use of a co-packer, hand-whipped to perfection with high-quality ingredients, added protein, and unmatched texture.

Fancy Peanut Butter: How American Dream Nut Butter Began

American Dream Nut Butter is a female-founded and family-owned company. Its founder, Lea, started making her own high-protein peanut butter at home after developing food intolerances that prevented her from enjoying some of her favorite snacks. She turned that personal obstacle into a fun challenge—and eventually a business.

“I figured out how to make my nut butters taste like dessert, but still be healthy!” Lea recalls. “For years, I kept these nut butters to myself, until my husband convinced me to take them to a bodybuilding competition nearly six years ago. It was a big hit!”

Receiving that positive feedback, Lea and her husband Mark decided to share her products with the world, and American Dream Nut Butter was born (learn more, here).

Healthy Peanut Butter: What Sets American Dream Nut Butter Apart

“As a health and fitness enthusiast,” Lea adds on American Dream Nut Butter’s website, “I believe in balance and not depriving yourself of delicious food—you shouldn’t have to sacrifice the taste and treats you love in order to follow a healthy, happy lifestyle.”

As a “small but mighty” family business, today American Dream Nut Butter continues to hand-whip each jar of healthy nut butter to achieve their signature drippy texture. They offer a succulent menu of cashew butters (learn more, here), almond butters, and a variety of other peanut-free nut butters designed to complement a healthy, balanced diet.

Family Values, Better Health, and Delicious Peanut Butter

Each of Lea’s flavored nut butters is low carb, low sugar, high in protein, and free of artificial sweeteners. Because each product is made in-house, her family can ensure strict quality control, with a commitment to both indulgence and nutrition.

After all, choosing health shouldn’t mean you have to sacrifice delicious snacks with your family—or with your pets: American Dream Nut Butter also crafts jars of nut butter created especially for beloved dogs.

Because Lea and Mark started the company “with the goal of making a serious impact on not only their community, but the world,” they also give back a portion of their proceeds to their Hero program for military personnel, first responders, and their families through charitable initiatives. This commitment shows the company’s dedication to making a positive impact and honoring the heroes who make a difference in their communities every day.

For those seeking a healthier treat without compromising on delightful taste, American Dream Nut Butter is quickly becoming the go-to choice.

*Images sourced from American Dream Nut Butter

DISCLAIMER: No part of this article was written by The Signal editorial staff.