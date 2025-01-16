Philip Wasserman | GOP Should Take the Cue

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be termed out of office. His public policy failures, which include a state that is perpetually on fire, gives Republicans the best opportunity to win the governorship in recent memory. Republicans should consider drafting someone like Rick Caruso, who has extensive executive experience, and name recognition. Yes, Caruso is a former Republican turned independent, but that should not be a disqualifier. Mayor Karen Bass was a member of Congress with no executive experience. That should be a cue for the state GOP. Nominate a candidate for governor who has extensive executive experience and knows how to solve problems instead of someone trying to be the mirror image of Donald Trump, who is singular, unique and cannot be copied. While California is a blue state, Republicans have a path to statewide office if they nominate pragmatic conservatives and not ideological ones. It would be a shame if the state GOP squanders an opportunity because it demands MAGA ideological purity.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch