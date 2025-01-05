Philip Wasserman | Republicans’ Path to Success in California

Mr. Larry Moore’s Dec. 26 letter to The Signal misquoted me. I never said that Santa Clarita was purple; I said our 27th Congressional District is purple. Mr. Moore’s letter actually reinforces my point.

Republicans in Santa Clarita seem to believe they have a birthright to elected office. Yet Democrat Pilar Schiavo was reelected in District 40, which includes Santa Clarita. If, as Mr. Moore claims, the “insane Democratic Party will rule California in perpetuity,” how does he explain the overwhelming passage of Proposition 36 over the opposition of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the defeats of Propositions 32 and 33? These results surely weren’t achieved by California Republicans alone.

I am quite serious about how Republicans can win statewide office again. They need to nominate high-quality candidates from non-traditional backgrounds. Britain’s new conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch is a prime example of a politician who should be emulated by the state GOP. These candidates must offer innovative, 21st century solutions to the state’s problems.

In short, Republicans need to create a new conservative paradigm for California, that isn’t anchored in MAGA. If that is too radical for the state GOP, then the real insanity is repeating the same approach and expecting different results.

Philip Wasserman

Stevenson Ranch