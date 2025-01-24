Rob Kerchner | Who’s Above the Law?

The very people who touted — for years — Joe Biden’s promise not to pardon his son not only celebrated that pardon, they also demanded that Biden go on a pardon spree for all his political cronies.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Yes, the party that pushed “no one is above the law” ad nauseum, and dismissed any claims that the government was weaponized to prosecute political opponents, now feels the need to pre-emptively pardon multiple government workers who supposedly have done nothing wrong.

And yet, as government elites scurry like rats after preemptive pardon cheese, they forget (once again!) that justice comes in many forms; destroying their fraudulent and media-serviced reputations with the light of truth is easily as effective as jail in the long run, and their very own eagerness for pardons is part of that unwitting process.

Now they’re desperate to join the Hunter Biden (!) club, thereby giving a master class in embarrassing self-own. And if they actually managed to get a pardon, their testimony about the truth can finally be compelled, ironically under the very threat of prosecution (in this case, for contempt/perjury) that they sought to evade.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia