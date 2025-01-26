Rob Kerchner | Why Politics Is Like Religion

Politics is like a religion for secular elites: It represents their fellowship of likeminded believers, their worthy place to serve and to tithe, and their meaning and purpose in life. Restricting the freedom of others is good and right in their eyes, and letting go of that philosophy is next to impossible because it gives identity; voting D means they’re the good guys, with ideas so good they must be mandated.

In contrast, Christianity teaches that we’ve only ever had one Good Guy, and He gave us the invitation — and the freedom — to follow Him, or not. Taking freedom from peaceful others is thus anathema; if Christ didn’t do it, what right has any mortal man to do so? Put differently, religious conservatives and secular liberals agree that conservatives are bad people, but only conservatives think that liberals are, too.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita