Robert Lamoureux | How to avoid getting steamed over a sauna project 

Question: Hi Robert, I am in the process of purchasing a high-end sauna that is both infra-red as well as steam. The manufacturer says that it will need two 220 outlets to run it. I don’t know anything about electrical, so will be looking to a contractor for this work.

Can a general contractor do this? What questions should I ask, to make sure I’m hiring the right person?

Thanks so much for your help. I enjoy your article because it really helps those of us who aren’t sure where to turn or quite how to accomplish home improvement projects.

– Matthew J.

Answer: Matthew, you are going to need a licensed and insured electrical contractor, without a doubt.

The first thing you’ll have to do is to have them out to evaluate your electrical panel and see if there is even room for this. What seems simple could end up being a very costly endeavor, if your existing setup isn’t sufficient for the requirements of the sauna.

If they tell you that you are good to go, be sure to ask for their license number, which you can then verify that it is current and active, and there are no claims against it. Also, ask for their insurance carrier information. Contact the carrier yourself, and ask for this contractor’s certificate of insurance.

Once you have verified that they are licensed and insured, only then should you move forward with a contract for the work. This is a bigger project than most, so you’ll absolutely want to make sure you’re in good hands.

Pay an initial deposit and then only once the work is complete and you’ve verified that this sauna works without affecting any other parts of your home’s operation (for example, breakers tripping when the sauna is on), you are good to go to pay the final invoice. If you have any other questions along the way, feel free to reach out. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].