Robert Lamoureux | Looking for concrete solutions to driveway question 

Question: Hi Robert. Currently, we have an asphalt driveway, but want to replace it with a concrete driveway. Will this require a permit? Do you have any tips regarding the installation of a concrete driveway? Finally, do you have recommendations for those who could do this job? Thanks.

– Freddie M.

Answer: Freddie, flat work does not require permits. As far as tips, I’d just look to a quality installer who will do the work correctly. My best advice is to make sure the installer is state-licensed and insured.

Be sure to ask for the certificates of insurance from the carrier and not the installer. Ask the contractor who his carrier is and contact them directly. They will email a copy of the contractor’s certificate to you, for your records. This ensures that you are choosing a contractor who is not only licensed, but who carries insurance also. COI-S are for the general liability and workman’s comp. If they don’t have either one, DO NOT HIRE THEM.

Once you choose a contractor, only give them the deposit to start with and, only once the work is completed to your satisfaction and cleaned up, do you pay the balance in full. Best of luck to you.

