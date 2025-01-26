Ron Perry | A Shamefully Narrow Vote

Jan. 20, 2025, the Laken Riley Act passed in the Senate by a shameful 64-35 votes. Senators had to overcome a filibuster in order to get it passed. Only 12, Democrats voted with Republicans to get it passed. Those Democrats were Sens. John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), Ruben Gallego (Arizona), Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), Mark Kelly (Arizona), Jon Ossoff (Georgia), Raphael Warnock (Georgia), Gary Peters (Michigan), Jacky Rosen (Nevada), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Warner (Virginia). They are to be commended for standing up and voting for what is right!

But what about the 35 who voted against it, including Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla? Where were they on this issue and why did they vote against it? What did they find so egregious about this bill that they could not vote for it? Do they not belive in law and order? Do they not believe in protecting victims? Do they not believe in trying to stop these kinds of criminal atrocities by illegal immigrants? (And yes, I know not all of these kinds of acts are committed by Illegal immigrants; but this is one more step we can take.)

Or is it that our senators still believe we should remain a sanctuary state and just let criminals roam our streets? Do they not believe in legal immigration? Or maybe they believe in changing the plaque on the Statue of Liberty to read, “Send me you murderers and thieves, your plunderers to take what they please.” Yes, I know not all illegal immigrants are bad. However, they have broken our law by being here illegally.

And just so you know, our senators are not the only ones who should be held accountable for this. Every one of you who voted for them must share the burden of their decisions.

I hope, and I sincerely mean it, that it is not one of your family who may be the next victim.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country