Rotary to host SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off  

News release

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is looking for chili cookers to enter their favorite creations in its 12th annual Charity Chili Cook-off, scheduled to be held 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the SCV Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road.

Event goers and celebrity judges will sample and vote for their favorite dishes. Six People’s Choice trophies will be awarded along with three Judges’ Choice trophies.

General admission for the spicy event is $40, and VIP tickets are $75. The VIP tickets include early entry and hospitality room. Proceeds from the event will go to the SCV Senior Center, veterans’ groups and needy children.

Rotary President Scott Hoolahan and co-chairs Diane Kenney and Gina Boersma are encouraging chili chefs to visit scvcharitychilicookoff.com for more information on entering their specialty dishes.

The venue at the Senior Center will also include a live band, specialty beer and wines, and an auction.

For more information, contact Scott Hoolahan at 805-902-7373 or [email protected].