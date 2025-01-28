SCOPE announces watershed education program  

News release

Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has announced the start of its grant-funded watershed education program, which is beginning at McGrath Elementary School.

The program will be integrated into RISE School Programs, the after-school and summer program provider for McGrath Elementary. RISE, which has worked in the Newhall School District and McGrath Elementary for seven years, operates after school, before school, summer, enrichment and sports programs at 33 public schools across Northern Los Angeles County.

This program will be funded through a grant of $90,000 awarded by the Rose Foundation and the Regional Water Quality Board, and include lessons created by RISE instructors about the sources of the local water supply, riparian habitats, water quality and plastic pollution., according to a news release from SCOPE.

Activities will include wildlife observation, plant restoration and gardening, creek cleanups, water quality testing, watershed field trips and student-created public service announcements about the importance of protecting watersheds, the release said.

“SCOPE has been working for many years to bring this grant to fruition. I am especially excited that it will focus on Newhall Creek, a tributary to the Santa Clara River that is still mostly in a natural state,” SCOPE President Lynne Plambeck said in the release. “It is our hope that as the students learn of the importance of this waterway right in their own neighborhood, they will want to protect it.”

The program is expected to expand next year to include Newhall Elementary School.