SCV Water announces 2025 gardening classes 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced its 2025 gardening class schedule, featuring a series of workshops designed to inspire, educate and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes, the agency said in a news release.

This year’s lineup blends eco-conscious practices with the latest trends in gardening, ensuring a hands-on, engaging experience for all skill levels, the release said. This series of workshops, led by expert instructors, will cover various topics from sustainable landscape design to water-wise lawn care.

All workshops are on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Most workshops are in person, with the exception of the first class on Jan. 25. Workshops are subject to change, so check online to confirm details. Space is limited.

The lineup is as follows:



Jan. 25 – Winter Garden Prep: Pruning Tips & Techniques (Zoom Webinar).

Feb. 22 – Part 1: Introduction to Landscape Design.

March 15 – Part 2: Design Review Workshop.

April 12 – DIY Drip Systems: An Efficient and Affordable Irrigation Solution.

May 17 – Gardening 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Container Gardening for California Natives.

June 28 – Landscaping Your SCV Oasis: A Guide to Ideal Plant Selection.

Sept. 13 – Lawn Removal Techniques and California Lawn Alternatives.

Oct. 11 – Native Plant Power: Planting for a Thriving Ecosystem.

Plus, a news workshop for kids is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9. The Kids’ Flower Pressing Workshop at the Sustainable Demonstration Garden at Bridgeport Park will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

“These workshops offer dynamic learning experiences with expert instructors who bring extensive horticultural knowledge and hands-on expertise,” the release said. Attendees will engage in interactive sessions covering topics such as landscape design, native plant selection, and maximizing outdoor water use.

Classes will be held at 9 a.m. at either SCV Water’s Pine Street location (23780 Pine St.) or at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) on Saturdays. Space is limited. To view the schedule and location for each session and to secure your spot in the 2025 Landscape Workshops, visit yourSCVwater.com/landscape-workshops.