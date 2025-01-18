Suzette Martinez Valladares | Let’s Find Some Real Solutions This Year

The start of a new year is a great time to re-establish goals and priorities for the year ahead.

As the newly sworn-in state senator representing the 23rd Senate District, my top priorities have never been clearer. I am fully committed to serving this community and doing all I can to make life more affordable for Californians and make our streets safer.

In November, the voters sent a clear message about their priorities as well. While the election was widely considered one of the most divisive in recent memory, the results were decisive and reflect common concerns shared by the majority of Americans, including many Californians. Almost universal among voters’ concerns are inflation, the high cost of living, government spending, and high crime. As we enter the legislative session, policymakers on both sides of the aisle must work together on legislation that addresses these concerns by providing tangible relief to Californians.

While the voters were clear, Gov. Gavin Newsom and some in his party have failed to hear them and continued down the path of political stunts and catering to the elite. In the election’s aftermath, Newsom chose to declare war on the new administration, calling a special session to “Trump Proof” California. If Newsom had heard the voters, he would have called a special session to address the unsustainable cost-of-living increases and the rampant crime in our state. Instead, he’s seeking taxpayer money to fund lawsuits that will do nothing to bring relief to struggling Californians. This type of political theater is counter-productive for the governor and all Californians. We can do better.

While many Californians are in need of relief, an area of particular concern is the wellbeing of our nation’s veterans. A recent Housing and Urban Development report (December) revealed that California leads the nation in unsheltered veterans, with nearly half of the nation’s total. Los Angeles County is home to half of the state’s unsheltered veterans, highlighting the profound and urgent need for support and solutions.

On my first day as state senator, I proudly introduced Senate Bill 23, titled “The Home for Heroes Act.” This legislation aims to eliminate the cap on property tax exemptions for the primary residences of 100% disabled veterans and their spouses. I encourage my Democratic colleagues to join me in supporting this vital bill, which seeks to ease the financial burden on those who have made extraordinary sacrifices for our country.

But of course, we cannot stop there. The people of Senate District 23, like many Californians, are battling big and complex issues. We must find solutions for more affordable housing, address issues surrounding homelessness, ensure our kids get the best possible education, and make our streets safer for our families. I’m laser focused on issues like these that impact the people of our community.

For years now, high costs and high crime have been the reasons many Californians have had to leave their communities or work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. Many are fleeing California and heading to states where the policies promote more economic freedom and safer, more affordable communities. The California Dream has turned into a nightmare for too many, and it’s time for common-sense policies that bring relief to hurting families.

I remain incredibly optimistic about the future of our state. I know my colleagues share my love for California, but the political games must stop. I look forward to working with Gov. Newsom and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle this year to find actual solutions that will bring relief to so many Californians who are struggling. It’s time to listen to the voters, re-establish the California Dream, and make this a state where many more hard-working people can afford a home and build a future.

Suzette Martinez Valladares represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley in the state Senate. “Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.