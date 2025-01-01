The Signal’s top viewed stories in 2024 

As the Santa Clarita Valley’s No. 1 source for local news, The Signal and its website, SignalSCV.com is where those looking for breaking news can go to find out what’s happening in the community, which is evidenced in the most heavily trafficked stories.

The top-10 stories on The Signal’s website reflect the community’s reliance on a 106-year-old reputation for bringing the latest news and current events, with some of the SCV’s biggest tragedies in 2024 topping the list.

While The Signal regularly covers the city’s rich Western roots, its safe reputation and growth in planned developments, it’s also where residents go online to find out who, what, where and why when the news breaks.

Here are the SCV stories that received the most views online in 2024, when The Signal’s website had 24 million interactions, according to Google Analytics:

10. LASD: Body found in Walmart parking lot

One of the more unusual stories in 2024 came early in the year, when the SCV Sheriff’s Station captain sought to dispel rumors because the SCV did not have a suspected serial killer.

Capt. Justin Diez spoke out due to a series of stories like this one, which was yet another report of a body found in a public place.

Louie Guzman’s body was found in the Walmart parking lot in Stevenson Ranch on Dec. 11. Similar to all of the other bodies found, there were no indications of foul play, but the official cause of death was deferred pending a toxicology report.

Interactions: 62,784, bit.ly/3PiuYCE.

9. Post Fire grows to 12,265 acres; Castaic on evacuation warning

The threat of wildfires remains an annual concern that residents share frequently when the news breaks.

There are two primary concerns around the news in 2024: growing challenges associated with residents ; and the other is fire danger. The Post Fire was a top-10 story about an incident that originated in Gorman and had grown to 12,265 acres as of June 16. It was the first incident larger than 10,000 acres in about two years, according to fire officials.

Castaic residents prepared for the possibility of evacuation orders, according to the L.A. County Fire Department, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an air quality alert due to the high amounts of smoke produced by the blaze.

Interactions: 63,381, bit.ly/4fMOsu4.

8. Swap meet owner announces closure date

The owner of the Santa Clarita Swap Meet at the Saugus Speedway, Doug Bonelli, told The Signal he would be closing down Oct. 27.

Bonelli said he’s been trying to close the swap meet for years, and mentioned it was happening soon regardless of the pending development plans for his property, during a recent discussion at City Hall.

Integral Communities is looking to put nearly 320 homes on a 40-acre lot where the market hosted vendors on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Interactions: 65,429, bit.ly/3ZZ3tTl.

7. CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office held a series of DUI checkpoints in 2024, which officials are required by law to alert the public about in advance.

It’s often misunderstood in comments on social media, according to CHP officials, but the notifications are intended as part of the deterrent. This one was effective enough to crack the top-10 list.

The DUI checkpoint was held 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 9 on The Old Road near Constitution Avenue, according to Officer Josh Greengard, former spokesman for the station. More than 500 vehicles were screened, two field sobriety tests were administered and no arrests were made.

Interactions: 66,719, bit.ly/3BFm4vT.

6. Medical Examiner identifies man who died at gas station

The death of a Castaic man who died in a public place in September was a story widely shared online and through social media.

Ryan Fadera, 45, of Castaic, died of health-related causes and there was no criminal investigation, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

A woman working at the convenience store of the gas station where Fadera was found said camera footage showed him walking into the convenience store to use the restroom moments before he was pronounced dead in the parking lot by his vehicle.

Interactions: 66,801, bit.ly/4iUzTHs.

5. Coroner IDs 3 killed in fatal crash

A 19-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges after three teenagers were killed in a July 2 crash on The Old Road that resulted in a DUI investigation.

California Highway Patrol officers identified the names of those killed, passengers who knew the driver well, Taylor Shani Roberson, a Redlands woman.

Brian White, 22, of Castaic; Nylah Blanchard, 16, of Adelanto; and Quinell Shelton, 15, of San Bernardino, were killed after they were ejected from the vehicle, according to information from the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

CHP officers reported the 2010 Toyota Camry left the road at a high rate of speed after failing to negotiate a turn on The Old Road, near Parker Road, according to the CHP.

Interactions: 71,551, bit.ly/4gWuhdX.

4. Three legends recognized for their work in westerns

The city of Santa Clarita holds a number of ceremonies and events throughout the year to recognize its connection to Hollywood, especially its history in Western media. The Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall is perhaps one of the most visible reminders of this, which celebrates some of the industry’s most famous names and their connections to the SCV.

During his November induction ceremony, actor Martin Kove, perhaps best known for his role as John Kreese in the “Karate Kid” films and the Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” said many of his heroes had a saddle on the Walk, including actors Steve McQueen and Charles Bronson.

In fact, Kove said he dreamed of getting a sidewalk saddle of his own one day when he was there for Bronson’s induction ceremony in 2014.

Interactions: 89,366, bit.ly/4gMN9fs.

3. Woman killed in high-speed pursuit identified

A well-known phenomenon in the Southern California news landscape is Angelenos’ tendency to follow along watching dangerous high-speed pursuits, with one ending just north of the SCV on Oct. 23 with tragic consequences that unfolded on live television.

Anna Zauner, a 26-year-old resident of Simi Valley, was identified as the woman who died from multiple injuries after a stolen Honda CRV she was driving was seen by the Los Angeles Police Department.

CHP officers with the Fort Tejon-area office began pursuing the vehicle near Highway 138, but the vehicle turned around several times before eventually getting on the southbound I-5 south of Lebec Road. Just after 3 p.m., the vehicle hit an overpass while transitioning from I-5 to Highway 138 at a high rate of speed.

Interactions: 93,258, bit.ly/41RWoXl\.

2. Agua Dulce brush fire reaches 50 acres

Once again, brush fires return to the list, a major concern for a suburban area surrounded by a natural green belt like Santa Clarita is.

The No. 2 story involved the response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel to a vegetation fire on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce that quickly grew to 50 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire was initially listed at 120 acres, but firefighters were able to re-assess their estimates and make good progress quickly.

Structures were initially threatened by the Preston Fire, but no damage ultimately was reported.

Interactions: 94,527, bit.ly/3ZWaLaA.

1. Body found on I-5 Identified

The most heavily trafficked story in 2024 involved the SCV’s nexus with one of the nation’s busiest freeways, Interstate 5.

The story involved the release of the identification for the man whose body was found lying on the right shoulder of the Interstate 5 southbound truck route’s second tunnel just south of the Highway 14 connector at approximately 10:15 a.m. Jan. 25.

The decedent was identified as Manuel Venegas, a 42-year-old man who died from traumatic injuries he sustained.

Interactions: 267,505, bit.ly/4gWPOTW.